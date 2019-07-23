SFA announces sole finalist for new president

Stephen F. Austin State University has a new man in charge.

Dr. Scott Gordon was named the sole finalist for the vacant president Tuesday morning by the Board.

Gordon came from Eastern Washington University, where he served as the provost.

He served as their provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2016.

Gordon will follow in the footsteps of Dr. Baker Pattillo, who submitted his resignation to the board in December 2018.

He died just over two weeks after submitting his resignation. He was 75 years old.

Pattillo was born in Camden, Texas, on June 22, 1943.

During his eleven plus years as President of SFA, Baker guided over $425 million in campus projects, including:

Student Recreation Center

three residential buildings

three parking garages

a nursing building

an early childhood building

STEM building

new entry signs

a Student Success Center

saw the approval of construction and renovation for four new buildings

A major goal of his was to reach 13,000 in enrollment. In 2018, the university achieved a record enrollment of 13,144.