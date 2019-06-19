Severe weather blows through East Texas Wednesday morning

KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
by: Patrick Cunningham
Photo: Upshur County Electric
East Texas was struck by severe weather on Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds.
So far, no tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down from the storm.
The National Weather Service is dispatching a team to survey damage.
First responders are hard at work across East Texas this morning. Damage was extensive to our area. Please keep these…Posted by Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019
