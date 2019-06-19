Severe weather blows through East Texas Wednesday morning

Storm Clouds over Marshall during a Severe Thunderstorm Photo: San’Dee Willie

East Texas was struck by severe weather on Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds.

So far, no tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down from the storm.

The National Weather Service is dispatching a team to survey damage.