Several pets killed, house destroyed in Longview fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) A Longview family is mourning several pets that were lost in a Tuesday morning house fire.

All seven people inside the house made it out safely, but the family lost several puppies in the blaze.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Young Street which is known as a historic district with older homes.

It took crews 20 minutes to control the fire coming out of the front and side of the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.