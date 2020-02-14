12 Houston students injured after cell phone battery explodes

1  of  2
Phone battery explosion reportedly leaves students injured at Mayde Creek Junior High on Feb. 14, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON (KETK) – Several Katy ISD students have been injured after a cell phone battery exploded Friday morning, according to our sister station KPRC.

The explosion occurred at Mayde Creek Junior High School.

Emergency workers responded to the incident at 11:55 a.m. and 12 victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials have said that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

It is also not yet known what caused the explosion.

This story is developing. KETK News will update it as more details become available.

