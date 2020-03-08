Seventh annual Fresh 15 raises money for local charities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was a quiet morning thanks to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s as people geared up to race in the seventh annual Fresh 15.

The company says the event is about connecting communities where over 4,000 people participated including those from out of state and different countries.

All of the money raised through entries stays right here in East Texas to benefit local charities.

“100% of runner revenue goes right back to our community so we have 28 charities we are supporting different things from all over east texas and we have given over a million dollars back,” said Ashleigh Endicott, race director.

The charities that will receive funds are below:

Next year’s race will happen on Saturday, March 6 and you can sign up by clicking below.