Settlement reached between two ambulance services in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After two ambulance services have been battling to be the primary East Texas company, Champion EMS and UT Health have reached a settlement.

Champion EMS, affiliated with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances contended that UT Health has a monopoly for ambulance services in the area.

Under the terms of the agreement, UT Health East Texas will operate under an exclusive contract arrangement with the City of Tyler and Smith County while Champion EMS will provide transportation services for its urgent care and ER locations to the main hospital.

Emergency calls will be routed through UT Health’s dispatch center since it’s the exclusive provider of ambulance service in the area.

