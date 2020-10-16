Services set for New Boston woman and her child killed in attack

Taylor Rene Parker, 27, is charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping in the death of a Bowie County woman and the child authorities say was removed from her womb. (Photo source: Idabel Police Department)

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – A prayer vigil and funeral service for the New Boston woman and her baby who were killed when the woman was attacked have been scheduled.

Reagan Hancock, 21, and her child, Braxlynn, died after Hancock was attacked in her home on Oct. 9 and the baby, who was about eight months old, was removed from the womb.

A prayer vigil and visitation will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trailhead Park Pavilion in downtown New Boston, according to information from Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.

The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location. Services will be live streamed on the Texarkana Funeral Home Facebook page, said the obituary posted by the funeral home.

A private service for the family will take place at Read Hill Cemetery in New Boston. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to a fund for Kylnee Grace Hancock, Reagan Hancock’s other daughter.

Hancock also is survived by her husband, Homer, and other relatives.

Taylor Parker, 27, of Simms, a friend of the family, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the case. On Thursday, she remained under arrest in a jail in Idabel, Oklahoma, awaiting to be returned to Texas.

When Parker was stopped by a DPS trooper in DeKalb, Texas, she claimed to have just given birth to the child, according to information from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Parker and the baby were taken by ambulance across the state line to a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma, where the baby died.