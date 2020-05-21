Seniors to walk stage at Globe Life Field before baseball takes home plate

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a statue of Nolan Ryan stands in the empty plaza outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Instead of opening the new stadium to baseball, Globe Life Field will feature graduation ceremonies for several surrounding DFW school districts.

Burleson ISD Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson made the special announcement on YouTube Friday telling seniors, “mark your calendars for June 6, Saturday, for graduation, here at Globe Life Field in Arlington.”

Jimmerson said students and their family will get to celebrate their accomplishments and get an exclusive look inside the new ballpark before it opens.

With the retractable roof, the districts are able to hold an “outdoor ceremony” which was one of the requirements outlined by Gov. Abbott and the TEA to host commencement.

“While we look forward to celebrating our Class of 2020, our priority is the health of our students, families, trustees, and staff,” Jimerson added. “We will strictly adhere to safety protocols and enforce social-distancing guidelines.”