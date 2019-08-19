Senior player starts petition to name Bullard softball field after Coach Dobrinkski

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A senior at Bullard has started a petition to rename the school’s softball field after the Coach Megan Dobrinski died of cancer last week.

Jolee Dixon wrote on Change.org that Dobrinski “is a very important person in our lives and she will continue to be that through generations.”

She was like our mother, a friend and most of all a sister. Yes, we lost our beloved softball coach to cancer and in the the process we gained a softball angel that will forever watch over us. Jolee Dixon

Dixon is petitioning the school district to name it “Dobrinkski Field.” It is currently named “Bullard ISD Softball Field.”

As of 11 a.m., the petition had nearly 400 signatures and is searching for 500.

On Monday night, there will be a balloon release in memory of Dobrinski. People are asked to come to share your favorite memories of Coach D and maybe even hit some balls.

On Monday, August 19th we are going to meet up at the Bullard softball fields (high school) at 6pm and release balloons… Posted by Bullard Baseball/Softball Assoc. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Dobrinski was diagnosed with cancer back in May and died on Wednesday, August 19. She was beloved, not just by her team, but the East Texas softball and athletic community.

Her players, co-workers, and former coaches poured in with tributes to her and her family. A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for her two young children so they can one day go to college.