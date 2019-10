LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan is hoping for a “long shot” to come through on his mission: to locate the owner of a Vietnam Veteran hat that was left behind at a Lindale barbershop.

Here is a long shot. This hat was left behind at the Great Clips in Lindale, TX months ago. I am betting each pin on this hat has meaning to its owner. What are the odds we can find him? pic.twitter.com/WmTaUgyKbr — Msharktwit (@Msharktwit) October 26, 2019

The shop is located at 120 Centennial Blvd just off HWY 69. The hat has been without an owner for several months.

To contact the store, you can call 903-505-1193. They are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9-6 on Saturday, and 11-6 on Sunday.