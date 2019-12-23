Santa visits East Texas children to make s’mores and memories

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Santa made a quick trip down to Texas this Sunday to visit kids at the ‘Up in Lights’ display.

The drive-thru park was open to the public as people came to see the Christmas display and enjoy a little holiday spirit.

While waiting to see Santa, families stood by a warm fire to make smores and memories.

The owner of the light display says he got the idea when his own kids were little.

“We really wanted to make it more family-oriented not so commercialized so we try to do lots of things that gets everybody involved like walk the lights, we’ve done that a couple times this year. And this year obviously right now doing smores with Santa and just little things like that we like to do and we collect can goods. We donated about a thousand pounds of canned goods each year,” said Michael Bass, owner.

The light show runs every night until Christmas from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle no matter the size or amount of passengers.