Santa spreads holiday cheer with a visit to the Longview NICU

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Santa Clause made a special visit to CHRISTUS Good Sheperd Neonatal ICU on Monday.

Parents, patients, and siblings got to meet the man in the red suit as well as have hot cocoa and share cookies.

“I’m excited that he can be here, and the girls can experience Christmas, even though they are in the NICU,” said Kara Prine, mother of patients. “I have lots of good memories, and I think it’s important to share those with my children.”

Along with memories of Santa, the NICU patients also got dresses up in their holiday best before some of them got the chance to head home just in time for the holidays.