San Augustine mourns the loss of long-time teacher Mrs. Whittlesey

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are mourning the loss of a long-time teacher who was loved and respected by her peers.

Mrs. Whittlesey passed away Monday morning and had 56 years of teaching experience, 52 years of which were spent teaching at San Augustine ISD.

Mrs. Whittlesey graduated from Stephen F. Austin and has taught English, Social Studies, and Speech.

She leaves behind her husband Henry after 53 years of marriage, two children, and many grandchildren.

We will all miss her dearly and our heartfelt and sincerest sympathy and prayers go out to the Whittlesey family in this difficult time.

San Augustine ISD

