Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins new ‘online adoption’ to increase donations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the holiday season already here, the local Salvation Army is launching a new program to increase awareness and donations for their Angel Tree program.

Since 1979 the Angel Tree has been a tradition for the community and this is the first year The Salvation Army is implementing an ‘online adoption’ that allows people to save a trip to the mall and find an angel online.

The program offers children and elderly angels for people to choose from with gift items including necessities like clothes and their chosen wish item. In 2018, the Salvation Army registered more than 2,000 children and seniors for gifts.

To adopt an Angel, visit the Broadway Square Mall or click HERE for their online system.

“The east texas community is incredible and I think we see that year-round and it’s even more so obvious around Christmas time where everyone is already automatically in a generous mode,” said Captain Robert Parker, Tyler Corps. “They have a giving spirit and they get excited around Christmas and so it energizes us as well to see so many different people giving to the community and making dreams and miracles come true for people.”

The Salvation Army also hosts its Red Kettle Campaign where 39 locations will host the kettle starting December 2.

Their goal for this year is $400,000.

To register to be a bell ringer, click HERE.