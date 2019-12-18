Salvation Army asking for help to meet fundraiser goal before 2019 ends

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army is in the season of giving but has only met 76% of its $400,000 goal.

The non-profit organization helps families that may be in tough positions and communities that are in need.

Core Officer, Robert Parker, spoke to KETK on how the organization is working to expand funding and meet their goal.

“There are a lot of new donors that we haven’t really been engaged with,” said Parker, “We’re doing a lot of things like our Kettle Crush 5K.”

Events like the 5K help raise money that goes toward helping the community. The event is on January 1 and is their second annual race.

While they are $80,000 short of their goal, Parker says they have faith in the community.