SAFETY FIRST: Angelina College summer camp teaches kids firearm safety

Lufkin, Texas (KETK) - East Texas is full of summer mini camps for children but one in deep East Texas is putting safety first.

Hosted at Angelina College by the school's police department is a shooters safety course.

Students ages eight to 12 are attending the camp.

Though it's not uncommon for East Texas children to have some shooting experience at this age this camp isn't about shooting.

They say the class is designed for children to understand and respect a firearm.

"You need to understand how to do this at a younger age that way as you grow older and they're able to work with the weapon that it's going to be a lot more simple to them to understand and for them to respect the weapon," said Officer Marcelo Rosario, AC Police Academy Program Manager.

The camp will continue at the Angelina College police department until Thursday.