Rusk ISD will only allow certain students to participate in virtual learning

RUSK, Texas (KETK)- Rusk ISD is making changes, so not all students will be able to take classes online anymore.

According to a letter from the Superintendent, Grey Burton, only students who are approved by the nurse or if they have tested positive for COVID-19 may take virtual classes.

Additionally students who are taking classes in person cannot switch to online learning.

These changes will begin on October 13.

The district stated that it will also continue to require social distancing and masks for grades 6 through 12. They will also continue to follow their cleaning protocols.

