Rusk County issues provisional burn ban

Local News

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A provisional burn ban was issued by the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court Monday morning.

The county has yet to release the full text from the order, but explained the difference between a full burn ban and a provisional one.

A provisional ban requires individuals that wish to burn to have a water source readily available at the site of the burn. Any flammable objects not being thrown into the blaze must be kept at least 10 feet from the flames.

Residents are also required to notify their local fire department that they will be burning.

On the contrary, a full burn ban strictly prohibits any outdoor burning throughout an entire county. Violators of a full ban can be prosecuted and assessed fines.

