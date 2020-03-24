Rusk County animal organization visits senior living facility with animals

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- Senior living facilities are still under lockdown, but one East Texas organization is trying to help their spirits by bringing a few unexpected guests as visitors.

The Rusk County Pets Alive organization makes a visit to the Azalea Place Assisted Living Home in Henderson once a week. They drop by with pets, walk around the entire building, and stop at every window, for those inside to meet a new friend.

“Since they are in quarantine there, unfortunately, their families can’t come in and visit with them, so we just go around and communicate with them through the windows and it works out perfectly,” said Kelli Ballenger, Co-Founder of Rusk County Pets Alive.

It’s a safe way to practice social distancing after Gov. Abbott made an announcement closing senior living facilities to visitors due to the high risk of spreading COVID-19.

“It’s a great way for us to feel like we can help other people and reach out in a time that’s really tough for everybody in the country,” said Nikki Houston, a volunteer with the organization.

The volunteers hold the dog up to the window with a sign that says the animal’s name and breed. For many, it brings memories of their own four-legged friend.

It is completely free for anyone who wants to bring their dog. To find out what time the organization will be visiting the assisted living facility, you can follow their Facebook page for updates.