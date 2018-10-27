Rusk city councilman under fire after inappropriate comments Video

Rusk, Texas (KETK) - The City of Rusk has been in an uproar after a city council member reportedly made highly inappropriate comments to the city secretary.

We're told the council member has a history of this and they want him gone.

Thursday night at the city council meeting there was a special session which lasted nearly two hours, where the council decided to reprimand the council member but some say it's not enough.

At the meeting, which was held at the Rusk Civic Center, there was standing room only.

"The public is showing up to make sure this city councilman knows we're going to hold him accountable," said Kim Bethard, Rusk citizen.

During the hour and 45 minute special session Councilman Ken Ferrara was seen leaving the building but eventually returning.

After the session, he read an apology.

"I'd like to apologize to Pam and Rosalyn (Brown) for making statements that could be interpreted as racial or sexual in nature," said Ken Ferrara, Rusk City Council District 4.

Councilman Jan Pate (District 5), who was present when the inappropriate comment was made, also gave an apology.

"I'd like to apologize to Rosalyn and to Pam, especially Rosalyn, for being present and not taking a stronger leadership role of correction," Pate said. "Even though I did correct I probably could have corrected greater, so I apologize to you as a councilman that I did not take a stronger leadership role in that area."

When the floor was opened for public comments, it was clear Ferrara's apology was not accepted.

Local man Steve Halbert was the first of many to give his comments to the council.

"Jan (Pate) you stood right there about three weeks ago and commented time and time and time, zero tolerance (for) sexual harrassment or any kind but you stood right there and didn't do a thing," he said.

For Halbert and others, a reprimand and an apology isn't enough.

Others who spoke at the meeting likewise shared their dislike for the city administrator.

"Each one of you said you want to clean up Rusk," said Bubba Kimbrell, Rusk resident. "What do you do when you clean up something? You take out the trash. Mr. Ferrara I'm not saying you're trash at all so please don't take it that way, but it starts with your resignation because what was said was trashy."

"This is serious stuff," said Reverend Jim Goforth, Rusk resident. "This needs to go beyond a simple apology because you got your back to the wall, this needs to be real and we need to start working together as a community."

"I, as a citizen, request Ken and Jan's resignation tonight," said Halbert.

Others shifted their comments to City Secretary Rosalyn Brown, offering her words of encouragement.

"Hold your head up high because you deserve the position you're in and you deserve to be treated as an equal," said Sandra Carter, Rusk resident. "I hear y'all saying 'reprimand' but you have zero tolerance? You have no policies so what's the reprimand?"

Steve Goode, a boxing coach in Rusk, called for a censorship of Councilman Ferrara after his behavior at a previous city council meeting.

"The way he was rude, not only to the mayor but compared our city manager to Hitler before the session was over with," said Goode. "That's uncalled for behavior from anybody that's an elected official."

Goode says Councilman Ferrara has a history of inappropriate comments, and this incident was the last straw.

"The excuse that I've heard, personally that I was told, is that 'well the one gentleman is from New York, it's just his behavior'," said Goode. "Well I'm sorry where I come from when in Rome you do what the Romans do, we're in East Texas now and that behavior is not permissible."

This isn't the first time the City of Rusk has been under fire.

In 2016 troubles arose when the Rusk Police Department filed charges against the volunteer fire chief for assault.

This was followed by multiple executive sessions, accusations, lawsuits and resignations.

At one point citizens were shut out of a city council meeting where allegations of wiretapping by city manager were being discussed.

There Ken Ferrara, who was not yet on city council, was interviewed by KETK.

In his 2016 interview he stated "It's very hard for a city to grow when all the power is rested into a few people that don't share information and run it almost like a Central American government," Ferrara said. "I feel like I'm in Central America when I'm in Rusk, Texas and this needs to change, this city has had no real growth since the 1850s."

Shortly after, the city manager, city secretary, and three city councilmen resigned or were not re-elected.

Those at Thursday's meeting see the recent events as cause for cleaning house again.

"This could lead to a petition for a recall election," said Bethard. "It's a great thing, it's good for our city."

"The bullying has got to stop, the accusations with unwarranted substantiations to back it up shouldn't be going on," said Goode.

The council voted unanimously to reprimand Councilman Ferrara.