Runners push their limits at Mission Tejas

Weches, Texas (KETK) - Over the weekend there was a large gathering at Mission Tejas State Park in Houston County.

The occasion?

A trail race put on by Trail Racing Over Texas (TROT).

Some of the distances exceeded a marathon, which is called "ultra running".

Early Saturday morning hundreds of runners met at Mission Tejas State Park,there were four races, a 5K, 10K, 25K and a 50K, with the longer starting before the sun came up.

Despite the cold early morning temperatures, runners could still be found wearing their shortest running shorts.

TROT first came to Mission Tejas in 2017 and enjoyed it so much they decided to come back.

"It's a great park, it's small but it's intimate," said Rob Goyen, Race Director and TROT co-owner. "It's kind of out in the middle of nowhere and then obviously the big tall east pines it's just not a race that we have something else like."

TROT, a Katy based company, started putting on races in 2014.

Back then they only had two races, now they host around 20 each year with no plans of slowing down.

"(We) fell in love with race directing, my wife and I together, and after we put on two we got addicted to putting them on," said Goyen.

Among the runners at Mission Tejas was Leah Brasher of Nacogdoches.

"It's a fun run," said Leah Brasher. "It's a beautiful park and it's a lot of walking in the midst of running so it makes it just a fun time with friends and family."

You may remember her from the Habanero 100, where she ran 100 miles in 100 degree weather.

This time she shortened her distance to 50 kilometers or 31 miles.

"I'm actually using it as a training run for my 100 mile race coming up in December," Brasher said.

Brasher is what you call an ultra runner, ultra running is any race beyond 26.2 miles, a marathon.

Amanda Lopez ran her first ultra at Mission Tejas and finished second overall female.

"So I am officially an ultra runner so I'm proud of that, that was my goal," said Amanda Lopez. "Just a different breed, I mean, it's a lot of training and a lot of hard work."

It's so much more than just beautiful scenery or the joy of athletic achievement that keeps people coming back time and time again.

"You're treated like family," said Goyen. "At the end of the day we call people our TROT family and that's how we feel and we care about every runner and we want you to have a good experience and I think that's what we want people to feel. You're not just a number, you're someone who's important."

TROT will return to East Texas in January with "Running of the Rose" at Tyler State Park.

So until then, get those miles in.