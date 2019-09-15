Rose City Fiesta kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rose City Fiesta held at Bergfeld Park celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural dances, diverse food choices, and family gatherings.

Live music played at the event featuring Maximo Norte, La Luz de Baldemar y Raul, Sonora Dinamita, Brianna Arteaga, Mariachi Nochistlan, Matachines Danza Azteca San Pedro Claver, Los Morros, and Grupo Latitud.

The entire month celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central, and South America, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month website.

The U.S. Hispanic population stands at 57 million, making Hispanics the nation’s second-fastest-growing racial group in the nation.

The event was held by the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance and sponsored by Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods.

