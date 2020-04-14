Rocket’s star Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to low-income Houston children

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles as Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (KETK) – While the NBA season may be on hold, Houston Rockets superstar Russell Westbrook has turned his attention to helping local children in need.

Westbrook’s Why Not? foundation teamed up with Comp-U-Dopt and Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office to donate 650 computers to low-income children in the Houston area.

The coronavirus has forced the closure of all Texas schools until at least May 4, forcing many children to move to online learning. However, many families across the state do not have access to a computer or internet.

Comp-U-Dopt has given almost 1,000 computers to families in Houston since March 18 through a computer drive-thru. Families register through the Comp-U-Dopt website and can get a free computer if they are selected through a lottery.

Turner’s office said that 83% of students given computers live in households earning less than $35,000 a year.

“Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court,” Turner said. “This donation will be a game changer for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.”