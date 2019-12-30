Roberts and Roberts offering free rides for New Year’s Eve, preventing drinking and driving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the new year just one day away, Roberts and Roberts Lawfirm is putting your safety first as they hold their annual ‘The Ride is on us’ campaign.

Their goal is to prevent drinking and driving during the holiday season.

The law firm will provide Tyler and Longview residents free rides home through January 1st.

Attorney Justin Roberts explains why the company is fronting the campaign.

“For us, we see the consequences of drinking and driving. If we can eliminate that from happening, that’s one less family walking into our office. And If we can do that, we feel like we’ve done our job,” said Roberts.”

Roberts says as long as you’re within city limits whether it be Tyler or Longview, you can be picked up from wherever you are and dropped off at your house.