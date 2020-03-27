Roast Social Kitchen donates food to The Salvation Army in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During times of uncertainty, one local business has gone above and beyond to help the community.

Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler temporarily closed and decided to donate their unused meat, bread, and produce to The Salvation Army.

The food was used to feed the homeless.

“She was able to load up her truck and be able to bring all those eggs and produce and chicken sandwiches for today as well, and lots of breakfast items and fresh fruit, which are all essential pieces to helping the homeless population that we serve,” said Nicole Parker, Captain of Salvation Army in Tyler.