BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard will be beginning road work in a neighborhood this week and is advising residents that could have their daily commutes altered.

Portions of Ella Street will be closed to all traffic to complete the Drainage Improvement Project. Residents living in this area will be able to access their homes during this time.

For more information, please contact the Utility Department at (903) 894-7223 ext. 110 or visit www.bullardtexas.net.