Road closed in Timpson due to high water

TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – TxDot reported a road closure in Timpson due to high water after recent rainfall.

The intersection at US 59 and FM 947 is closed due to high water.

TxDot is asking drivers to be cautious and “Turn around, don’t drown!”

