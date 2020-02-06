Retirement celebration held for former Tyler PD spokesperson Don martin

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A familiar face to the City of Tyler and KETK is moving on to a different position after retiring as the spokesperson for Tyler Police.

Don Martin has been with the Tyler Police Department for 30 years and will now serve as the administrator of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

He will work alongside local, state, and federal investigators to work on drug trafficking in the area.

He says he is appreciative of everyone who stopped by and wished him well but especially those who have helped him over the many years in the department.

“You come in contact with so many people when we do our job, and it’s a blessing to get to know people and share the message we are trying to get out and protect the public,” said Martin. “I think God has mapped everything out for me, with a new plan and I’m really excited about it. I’m pumped to start a new position doing something different and I’m going to give it 100 percent, really looking forward to it.”

Andy Erbaugh has taken over as the Tyler PD spokesperson as Martin moves into his new role.