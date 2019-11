GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK)- The City of Gladewater is placing a boil water notice for some residents.

The City sent a message to the public, it said that this was due to reduced pressure and water outage, because of that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

The city said when it’s no longer necessary to boil water, the water system officials will notify the public when it’s safe for consumption.