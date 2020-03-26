Republic Services suspends recycling, focuses on trash removal

Breaking News
Local News

by: Nikki Henderson

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL) — Republic Services has decided to suspend recycling services and focus on trash removal for residents in Marshall, Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 30 Republic will be shifting services to suspend recycling collection and the bulk pick up which requires hands on exposure by employees until the all clear is given.

Trash collection is classified as an essential service through FEMA and Republic Services is following all guidelines.

Marshall residents with both recycling and trash cans can utilize both containers for their solid waste disposal as there will be no separate recycling collection until further notice.

Also beginning March 30 all materials collected by Republic Services will be disposed of in the landfill.

