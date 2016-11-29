Reports: Jeff Traylor won’t be retained at Texas

According to a number of reports, new UT head coach Tom Herman will not be retaining any member of Strong’s staff.
One report from rivals.com says Herman decided this Monday after ten-minute interviews with each assistant.
Traylor quickly became one of the top recruiting names in the country and helped land a top-20 signing class this past February that included former Nacogdoches star Brandon Jones.
Traylor was also named the big 12 recruiter of the year by scout.Com.
Traylor was gilmer’s head coach for 15 seasons (2000-14), amassing three state championships (2004, ’09 ’14) and a 175-26 overall record (.871). He also led GHS to state runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2012, along with 12 district titles.
Gilmer reached the 10-win mark 11 times under Traylor’s direction, while also recording seven 13-win campaigns. The buckeyes reached the 15-win plateau three times, all of which resulted in undefeated state championship years, including two 16-0 marks in 2004 and 2014.
Prior to Gilmer, Traylor was an assistant coach at Jacksonville high school from 1993-99, where he served as passing coordinator, defensive backs coach, receivers coach and special teams coordinator.
Traylor began his coaching career at big sandy high school, where he spent four years as an assistant coach from 1989-1992.
A 1986 graduate of Gilmer high school, Traylor earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Stephen f. Austin while playing football as a walk-on.