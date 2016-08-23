REPORT: More than half of those who met Hillary Clinton while in office donated to foundation

The Associated Press is reporting more than half of the people who met Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State, also gave money to the Clinton Foundation.
The review by the AP says, “at least 85 of 184 people from private interests who met or had phone conversations with Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State donated or pledged commitments to her family charity.”
The combined total of the 85 donors mentioned above comes out to as much as $156,000,000. The AP says at least 40 people gave more than $100,000 and 20 attributed more than $1,000,000, each.
The analysis also states representatives from 16 foreign governments donated as much as $170,000,000 to the Clinton Foundation.
Last week, Bill Clinton stated if his wife wins the presidency, he would step down from the board of the Clinton Foundation and cease all fundraising. He added the foundation would only accept money from United States citizens, as well as stop taking money from foreign organizations and American companies.
Since it started in 2000, donors have provided more than $2,000,000,000 to the Clinton Foundation.