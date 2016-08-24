REPORT: Gunmen storm American University in Kabul

According to Fox News, American University of Afghanistan in Kabul has been stormed by gunmen.
 
Mustafa Kazemi, a combat journalist, says he’s confirmed from students inside the university, that multiple attackers entered the location and a gunfight is under way.

“We have been notified of a complex attack on the American University on Darul-Aman road,” the Commander of Kabul police quick reaction force tells NBC News producer Fazul Rahim.”We are on our way and should be there within few minutes. We still don’t know the exact nature of the attack and should know when we get there.”

The American University of Afghanistan is Afghanistan’s only private, not-for-profit, non-partisan and co-educational university, according to the school’s website. It opened its doors in 2006 with an initial enrollment of 50 students, and today enrolls more than 1,700 full and part-time students. It has produced 29 Fulbright Scholars and maintains partnerships with the world’s most prestigious universities, including Stanford University, Georgetown University, and the University of California network.

Details are extremely limited at this time, as this is a developing story.

 
KETK will provide more information as it becomes available.

