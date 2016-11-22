REPORT: Baylor Associate Athletic Director choked reporter following TCU game

A Baylor Athletics official was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault following an incident following the Bears’ 62-22 loss to TCU on November 5.
Heath Nielsen, 47, who serves as Baylor Associate Athletic Director for Communications, allegedly walked up to a Dallas-area reporter after the game, grabbed him by the throat with his right hand, squeezed and pushed him away from a football player, KWTX in Waco reports.
The arrest affidavit, obtained by KWTX, states the reporter had “visible scratches and complained of pain around his throat.” It also states the injuries were photographed.
Following the incident, the reporter said Nielsen told him, “You’ll never f****** work in this business again.”
Nielsen is out on bond after being arrested on November 8.
However, this isn’t Nielsen’s first off-the-field incident.
In 2014, Nielsen was fined $1,000 for Twitter comments he made following the Baylor-West Virginia game.
Nielsen is in his 17th year at Baylor and is responsible for all communications strategies, publicity and brand management for BU’s 19-sport athletics department; including media relations, digital platforms and video content, social media and publications.
Nielsen is also responsible for the Baylor football team’s public image.
Before promotion to his current role in 2012, Nielsen spent six years as Baylor’s director of athletic media relations and six years as assistant AD of communications, according to the Baylor website. He came to Baylor in 2000 from New Mexico State, where he spent two years as assistant athletics director for media relations. At NMSU, Nielsen was responsible for the communications operation of a 15-sport Division I FBS athletic program.
Prior to New Mexico State, Nielsen served as assistant director of athletic media relations at Mississippi State handling publicity for the football, baseball and soccer programs. He is a 1994 graduate of Utah State with a B.A. degree in journalism and a minor in Spanish. He is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the Football Writers Association of America, and the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Baylor has yet to acknowledge the reported assault.