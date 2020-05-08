REOPEN TEXAS: Local protesters call on lawmakers to end restrictions on businesses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Texas slowly re-opens, some local protesters want to see more customers allowed inside businesses. That was the message heard in Downtown Tyler, Thursday evening, during a picnic rally hosted by the East Texas Freedom Coalition.

The organization’s goal is to put presser on local and state lawmakers, to open all businesses across Texas at full capacity by pointing to the high number of people still waiting on unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the protestors was Thomas Kendall.

“We’re supposed to open back up around the first of June, so hopefully we get to open back up, and get everything in full swing,” said Kendall.

Kendall served in the United States Marine Corps, and has been working at Sweet Sue’s in Tyler for the past 3 months. He used his paycheck to stay in a motel room near his job, but the restaurant closed, he could no longer afford the room, leaving him homeless.

“It put me back out here on the streets. Until all this comes back, and everything opens back up, there’s going to be people losing homes,” explained Kendall.

Thousands of businesses were forced to close their doors. As Governor Gregg Abbott works to re-open the state, most can now operate at 25-percent capacity. However, that means for smaller restaurants, just a few tables are available for dine in.

“People online are saying Texas is open, but if Texas were really open, this square would be full of people enjoying the sunshine,” said Christin Bentley, Co-founder of the East Texas Freedom Coalition.

The organization has been operating for just over a week, and held the picnic as a way for the community to support local business surrounding the square.

After a protest rally held Saturday, the organization wanted to continue in their fight, planning to host a rally picnic every Thursday.

“They can’t work, they can’t provide for their children, they have to loss their homes through this,” explained Bentley.

Under Governor Abbott’s current executive order, businesses can re-open with 25 percent capacity, with customers staying 6 feet apart. For hair salons and barbershops, one customer per stylist is allowed, the Governor recommended both stylist and customer wear a mask while be serviced.