Red Lobster reopens in Wichita Falls following closure due to unpaid rent

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Red Lobster in Wichita Falls is now open for business once again after being closed since late June 24.

On June 30, the well-known seafood franchise’s closed due to unpaid rent. They aren’t the only ones though. Several landlords across the nation have reported Red Lobster refusing to pay rent.

In Tyler, the landlord says the corporate chain owes her $84,000 in late payments. The 89-year-old owner negotiated back and forth with the company and agreed to an initial 40% payment and grow until they were back to normal.

But at the last minute, Lynn says that Red Lobster backed out of the deal.

The notice on the restaurant’s door in Wichita Falls stated the closure was due to unpaid rent, and the landlord exercised the right to change the door locks.

Red Lobster officials said the emergency orders and regulations in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic rendered Red Lobster unable to use and occupy the premises for its intended purpose.