Red Dirt BBQ & Music festival officially canceled for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) If you were looking forward to BBQ and country music in downtown Tyler, you’re going to have to wait till next year.

The organizers for Red Dirt BBQ Festival has made the decision to officially canceled this year’s festival, which had already been postponed due to coronavirus.

“While we are saddened and disappointed to have to postpone the event, the health and safety of our attendees, restaurants, vendors, sponsors, employees and volunteers has to come first. We are honored by the loyalty that our fans and listeners continue to show us each year and we are committed to making the 2021 festival an even better experience for everyone.” Carleen Dark, townsquare media

We have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival to May 1, 2021. This is beyond… Posted by Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

They are offering refunds on tickets. If you’d like to request that, you can do that here. Tickets for this year will also be valid at next year’s event.