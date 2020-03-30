Red Cross faces blood shortages amid COVID-19, asks healthy donors to donate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As more people choose to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, blood centers are running low on donations for critical care.

Tyler Junior College will partner with Carter BloodCare to host the ’50 gallon challenge’ Blood Drive.

“We also have a representative from being the match, so hopefully by possible donations from that at the same time…that doesn’t involve any needles or anything and is not as scary so some people who might be intimidated by donating blood can help save lives in other ways,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC Student Life.

Carter BloodCare mobile units will be set up on the corner of Fifth Street and Baxter Avenue on the TJC main campus from 10 AM to 6 PM for those who want to donate. They will also be set up at TJC West located at 1530 South Southwest Loop 323.

All donors will receive a free event T-shirt, daily prizes, and be entered to win one of the two $500 academic scholarships. On Monday and Tuesday, all donors will receive Starbucks vouchers. On Wednesday and Thursday, donors will receive vouchers for free food from local food trucks.

Additional options to donate can be found below.

Pathway Church

Monday, March 30

9 AM to 3 PM

PK Room

913 W Loop 281 Longview

New Covenant Church

Tuesday, March 31

9 AM to 3 PM

Prayer Room

2531 Judson Rd. Longview

St. Louis Baptist Church

Thursday, April 2

10 AM to 4 PM

4000 Frankston Highway Tyler

Court Drive Church of Christ

Friday, April 3

11 AM to 5 PM

1434 Court Drive Palestine

Methods Carter BloodCare is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Temperature check for all donors, staff, and volunteers

Non-donors will be asked to wait outside

Donor bed will be sanitized between each donor

Staff will wear new gloves between each donor

Donors are asked to postpone donations 28 day following traveling to specific regions or contact with a person who has or suspected to have the virus

More can be found at the Carter BloodCare website HERE.