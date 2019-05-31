Red Cross and Salvation Army disaster teams respond after Canton tornadoes Video

CANTON, Texas (KETK) - The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army showed up in Canton and Winnsboro Wednesday night to help tornado victims and first responders.

The Salvation Army was providing water, coffee, and snacks for anyone who needed it.

The Red Cross of East Texas is also on the ground in Van Zandt County and Wood County.

Both organizations go around to see what the needs are in the community.

It's something they prepare for year round.

"We do this all the time, whether it's down in McAllen taking care of refugees or these kinds of disasters and floods. It's an honor to be a part of this and a privilege to serve the communities that we do," Stephen Thomas, with The Salvation Army, said.

"Right now, we're doing disaster assessment. We're going out seeing the damage and then providing financial assistance for families who are without a place to live because their home was destroyed," Doug Hanning, with the Red Cross, said.

Currently, the biggest need is volunteers.

People need help to cut up trees and cleaning up storm debris.

To find out how you can help both organizations during this disaster recovery time, visit their websites:

https://www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas.html

http://www.salvationarmytexas.org/tyler/