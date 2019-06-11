READY FOR SCHOOL: Apple Springs booster club to buy school supplies for all students Video

Apple Springs, Texas (KETK) - With summer here, school is probably the last thing on anyone's minds - except for the Apple Springs ISD Booster Club.

The club made the decision to take care of every student's school supply needs.

"The teachers gave school supplies lists and how many students they have in each class and we just decided we were going to try and just help the parents out," said Lolette Griggs, Apple Springs ISD Booster Club President.

A feasible task for a district of around only 200 students.

"Being a small school has advantages and this would be one of the advantages is that we can do something; to us is a large project but compared to other schools isn't that big of a project," said Griggs.

Every parent knows the cost of school supplies can add up.

So a simple gesture like this is helping to ease a lot of wallets in Trinity County.

"I've got two kids of my own and it's about $200 a pop by the time you get all the school supplies you need to get for school," said Kevin Plotts, Apple Springs ISD Principal.

"For me it's a good deal," said Michael Prothro, Apple Springs Grandparent. "I have a single daughter that has two young sons in Apple Springs High school. It's tough for her to buy her school supplies."

Achieving this goal not only speaks for the booster club, but it also speaks volumes about the kind of community people have in Apple Springs.

"It's a small town, people pick up the slack for other people in our community," said Plotts

Other nearby towns and school districts such as Centralia, Hudson, Nigton and others have been known to pitch in at booster club fundraisers.

"Our community is very supporting, responsive, it's not just Apple Springs it's the surrounding communities that help as well," said Griggs.

It's just what small towns do.