RE/MAX hot air balloon visits Hubbard Middle School

Texas is set to execute Justen Hall on Wednesday night for the 2002 slaying of a woman in El Paso.

Hall, 38, is scheduled to be the eighth person executed in Texas in 2019. His lawyers filed a motion last month asking an El Paso court to push back Hall's execution date until experts can evaluate his competency. The motion states Hall has refused contact with counsel for at least two years, and argues that signals a drastic decline in his already-troubled mental state.