Breaking News
Over 100 million affected by Capital One’s massive data breach

Quitman man dead in rollover crash after not wearing seatbelt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman man is dead after a rollover crash on Sunday night, according to DPS officers.

Brett Alan Kennemer, 31, of Quitman was traveling southwest on SH 154 when he lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Investigators say his car rolled over several times.

Kennemer was ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Parker.

22-year-old passenger Christian Diane Marshall, 22, of Weatherford was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC