QUESTIONING WHO’S WELCOME: East Texas church leaders discuss same-sex marriage in open forum

KILGORE, Texas (KETK)- Five hundred years ago, during the reformation period, Martin Luther challenged the church to think and examine itself.

In memory of that day, East Texas church leaders met to discuss a topic they say is dominating the pulpit, the LGBTQ community.

During the sixth annual symposium held at Kilgore college, church leaders were questioned on where they stand on the topic of the LGBTQ community.

“It’s been talked about in domination’s all over the country and it has been for years, and the domination’s have come to different decisions,” said Terry Booker, who serves as an Elder for the Alpine Church of Christ in Longview.

Booker started the conversation by asking and challenging the entire room to consider different perspectives.

“As you know, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, and queers are not always in the the closet in the 21st century. They are no longer invisible. Like all people, they work and live in our communities.” Terry Booker

Much of the discussion focused on same-sex marriage. With it being legal across the nation the discussion tackled whether or not this union is recognized in the church.

“It has become a topic of public discussion today and so people are asking and are owed an answer,” said Dr. Glen Young, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Kilgore.

Over the past few years, congregations have slowly been challenged to decide how to relate to the LGBTQ community, some believing this shouldn’t be a topic at all.

“I think we’re in an odd cultural position where people’s sexual activity becomes a topic of public discussion at all,” said Young.

Other panelists agreeing with him, stating what goes on in a person’s private life shouldn’t have to be brought up in the church.

“I think that the church has gotten distracted. I think while civil rights for everyone are important,” said Rev. Michele Goff, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Henderson. “I think if we look at the biblical text that we will see that homosexuality is a minor thing if hardly mentioned at all.”

While the panelist may not have agreed on the topic, each one of them believes congregations should have a firm stance either way.

Among the panel were some who believe in what they call “traditional values”, condemning same-sex marriage. On the other hand, some took the opposition, stating they’re open to all community members and marriages.

“It’s important for churches to discern what it is they believe scripture teaches about LGBTQ inclusion and to make that known because we’re in a world now where people are talking about that,” said Will Wilson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore.

While Texas is a more conservative state, many feel pressure within the community to conform.

“It’s always easier to be quiet and keep your head down and go with the flow, but that’s also part of the challenge of being a Christian,” said Goff.

Church leaders agreed the issue won’t stop here but will continue to be battle within the religious community.