cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Register your shelter or rescue group to join Clear The Shelters.

Puppy thrown from vehicle dies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL) – One of three puppies thrown from a moving vehicle in late July has died, according to Texarkana officials.

Animal control officers said the dog passed away over the weekend and was the puppy with the worst injuries of the three. Investigators say the wounds were so deep, you could see his spine.

All three were still on antibiotics for infections and had just been to a veterinarian checkup the previous day.

The dogs, all boys, were found last week with severe burns from road rash.

Officials say the two remaining puppies will be turned over to an animal rescue group for further recovery.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact police. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters East Texas Map

Clear the Shelters: Pet Adoption Quiz

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC