Puppy thrown from vehicle dies

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL) – One of three puppies thrown from a moving vehicle in late July has died, according to Texarkana officials.

Animal control officers said the dog passed away over the weekend and was the puppy with the worst injuries of the three. Investigators say the wounds were so deep, you could see his spine.

All three were still on antibiotics for infections and had just been to a veterinarian checkup the previous day.

The dogs, all boys, were found last week with severe burns from road rash.

Officials say the two remaining puppies will be turned over to an animal rescue group for further recovery.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact police.