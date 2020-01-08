PROTECT THE PUMP: TDLR rolls out new stickers in Tyler to fight credit card schemes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Back in 2017, officials confiscated nearly 150 card skimming devices from local gas stations and arrested dozens of people connected to the crimes.

“What most people don’t know about Tyler and Smith County is we’re really leading the nation in catching these guys, we’ve been training everybody else how to do skimmer prosecution, how to catch them,” said Jacob Putman, Smith County District Attorney.

The Department of Licensing and Regulation rolled out their new pump stickers Tuesday morning, choosing Tyler as one of four cities to feature the campaign.

“For TDLR and Commissioner Wesson to come here today and roll this initiative out of Tyler, Texas is a reward for Sgt. Adam Colby, for our financial crimes investigators, because they’ve taken the lead on this,” said Chief Jimmy Toler, Tyler Police Department.

One of those new stickers adhered to a pump at Fresh by Brookshire’s during the ceremony. It looks like a simple, small sticker, but there’s a QR code that you can scan with your phone to make fuel complaints and tips are included explaining how to make sure that your experience at the pump is protected.

“It sends the message to our consumers that we really have a shared responsibility, the consumers are the ones getting the gas, we can’t be at every pump, so if they see something suspicious, we want them to be aware, check the pump and report it to TDLR,” said David Gonzales with TDLR.

Concerns that people can report include gas quality and quantity, as well as reporting skimming devices.

TDLR says technology has become so advanced, that some skimming devices are very hard to see, so consumers must be extra aware and take every precaution to protect themselves.