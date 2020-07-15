‘Project SOS’ kicks off 2020 school supply drive in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is asking for the community’s help to meet the growing need for school supplies after COVID-19 impacted many families in Nacogdoches County.

“The need is great. We are concerned this year, COVID-19 has really impacted families,” said Executive Director Karen Swenson. “Families who have never needed help before are experiences impacts economically. So we really feel like the need is great. We are really hoping donations come in.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jacksonville community raises $20K for school supplies Video

Swenson said all donations are appreciated and monetary donations allow them to buy in bulk which maximizes their dollar.

Project Supply Our School, administered by GET-CAP teams up with local administrators to ensure that all of the supplies collected go to those in need. They also work with local organizations like the Nacogdoches Junior Forum and KSWP Christian Radio to get the word out.

Their annual Fill the Bus event will continue on August 15th as a drive-thru in the Nacogdoches Walmart parking lot.

Those in need should contact their local school before the beginning of the year. Donation deliveries can be taken to the Greater East Texas Community Action.