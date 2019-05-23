Project Search giving Tyler students with disabilities work skills they need

Teaching high school students with disabilities the job skills they need when they graduate.

That’s the goal of Project Search, a partnership between CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Tyler ISD, and other organizations.

Wednesday, nine students graduated from the program.

They have been working at the health system for the last year.

Alongside them, a team full of family members, teachers, job coaches, hospital workers, and counselors to create an employment goal and to support the intern during their transition from school to work.

This year, five of the nine students already have jobs lined up, some at the hospital and others at local businesses.

“They come here with no work experience and they leave, ready to go to work. It’s all about transformation and change. It takes a student intern and they come out as an adult worker,” Workforce Solutions Director Dennis Kutach said.

Katie Devine, the Project Search Coordinator, added, “these students have met all their high school requirements, but they stay and agree to come to CHRISTUS in training for another year so they can gain vocational skills.”

This program has been so successful, school districts across Texas are in line waiting to implement Project Search at their schools.