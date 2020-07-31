Private tutors see boost in business as parents worry about sending their children back to school

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – East Texas tutors say they’re seeing more students than ever before due to the unknown circumstances of returning to class this fall. The first day hasn’t even started yet, and for many tutors, their calendars are already fully booked for this year.

“I’ve been a professional private tutor for the last 5 years,” said Catherine Jester, sitting inside her private office located right across from White Oak ISD.

This year, parents have been looking for an extra hand when it comes to the student’s education.

“Back in March, when schools were forced to switch to at home learning I started receiving many phone calls securing spots on my calendar,” said Jester.

So far, businesses have been booming, up by 50%. With the number of COVID-19 cases still on the rise, parents are looking for safe options to teach their children.

“I tutor from elementary all the way up to Ph.D., so it’s busy regardless,” explained Jester, “the biggest challenge has not been mask or distance, that’s not the hindrance, but it has been mitigating that learning gap.”

Tutors are now in high demand, helping students catch up in subjects that may have been difficult when schools moved online.

As both students and parents prepare for what could be a challenging school year, parents are faced with a difficult decision. Deciding whether or not their children will return to the classroom, or stay at home.

Some parents are already gearing up to take on the role of a teacher once again, worried their children could fall behind, causing pressure to add up. However, Jester says private tutors are working to fill in the gaps students may have outside of their teachers.

Jester says it becomes difficult not having teachers face-to-face with students on a daily basis, to remind them of homework, and quizzes, assignments that could fall at the waist side.

“With the extra work they are already having to do at home, they need that extra support to fill in the gaps and that’s where I come in,” explained Jester.

Even though Jester’s private tutoring business isn’t affiliated with a school district, she plans on following TEA guidelines. Teaching with masks nearby, and keeping six feet of distance between her and students at the office. Also, offering zoom meetings for parents who still don’t feel comfortable with their children being around others.

For more information on Jester’s tutoring services click here to see what she offers.