Principal resigns, teacher fired after cheating scandal rocks Texas school

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The principal has resigned and a teacher has been fired from Livingston High School Academy after an audit revealed that students were being admitted fraudulently and teachers were helping students cheat.

According to KPRC, the school district released a statement that revealed “substantial admission and academic policy violations.”

“The campus principal resigned when presented with the investigative findings, which revealed that students were fraudulently admitted into the Academy that did not meet at-risk criteria and/or were not Livingston residents. The audit also revealed gross negligence in his oversight of the classroom and conduct of its lead teacher, who was terminated by the Board at the special called meeting held on February 3rd, for cultivating academic dishonesty in her classroom.”

The cheating scandal was being conducted by its lead teacher, who had binders filled with test questions for students to use while doing homework or tests.

The district wrote that this resulted in students completing “entire semester courses in mere minutes and entire high school curriculum in weeks.”

Students who took core classes at the school during the 2019 fall semester will have to re-take them to regain credit.