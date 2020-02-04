PRAYERS FOR THE PLAYERS: East Texas church worships ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- While the whole nation was in anticipation of the big game, East Texans made sure to head to church before kick-off.

Cheering on two locals, Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs, and Jeff Wilson with the 49ers, New Life Worship in Tyler celebrated the nation’s unofficial holiday in a unique way.

New Life Worship Center located in Tyler, Texas

As parishioners arrived, the church rolled out the red carpet. The exact shade of red depending on who you were rooting for. Either way, leaders wanted everyone to “discover the best championship.”

Walking into New Life Worship Center, you were greeted with all the makings of the Super Bowl. It was inside you could find a scoreboard, a ref, and plenty of fans.

However, in this stadium, there was a message leaders were hoping would score a touchdown.

“I think we need to bring it back in and keep it between the posts, and so we’re trying to bring that message back,” said Rudy Bond, Senior Pastor.

On a day where millions are focused on one thing, inside this church, there is always room in the end zone.

The sanctuary inside New Life Worship Center decorated for Super Bowl Sunday

“Paul talks about being laser focused on the prize and so it just takes focus and these kinds of things and these types messages to remind us that we are not citizens of these world, we are citizens of heaven,” explained Bond.

On or off the field, the message church leaders hoped to send home was that a MVP could be found anywhere.

“Desire, discipline, commitment, sacrifice, and character. Those five traits make super bowl champions,” said Bond.

Whether you were a Kansas City fan, cheering for the 49ers, or simply didn’t know, for those you attended service Sunday morning, everyone is a winner at the end of the game.